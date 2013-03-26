"Super Grains" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Global launches of new foods and beverages made from different super grains have risen by more than 150% since 2006, a clear sign of a sector on the move. This presentation takes an in-depth look at super grains, including factors contributing to this growth spurt, analysis of specific types of super grains, consumer attitudes, launch trends, and more.
Scope
- Find out which specific grains have earned the name "super grain," and why.
- Discover what health and nutrition claims are more likely to be made by products containing super grains than by other food and beverage products.
- See which food and beverage product categories are most accommodating to super grains.
- Examine the different characteristics of individual super grains, including taste profiles, preparation methods, nutritional facts, and more.
- Find out which health claims are resonating with consumers today, and how this is helping make the case for super grains.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Consumer interest in whole grains has never been higher, helping pave the way for new products based on some of the oldest, but most nutritious grains and seeds in existence. See how ancient and heritage grains like farro, spelt, millet, amaranth, kaniwa, chia, Kamut, teff, and freekeh are driving new product innovation.
Keywords: super grains, whole grains, farro, spelt, quinoa, millet, amaranth, kaniwa, chia, Kamut, teff, freekeh, heritage grains, ancient grains, fiber, protein, calcium, omega-3, gluten-free, GMO, genetically modified, resistant starch, lutein, low glycemic, organic, breakfast cereal, bread, cookies, crackers, pasta, weight management.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How does consumer interest in whole grains and by extension super grains stack up against interest in protein, fiber, omega-3s, calcium, and more?
- What health and taste characteristics make quinoa attractive to product marketers?
- Why has chia been one of the fastest-growing super grains over the past few years?
- What super grain has found a unique way to ensure quality and consistency by virtue of its status as a trademarked product?
- What relatively rare super grain is high in resistant starch, a newly discovered fiber that can help promote weight control, colon health and more?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- COFCO East Ocean Oils & Grains Industries (Zhangjiagang) Co., Lt - Company Capsule
- Publix Super Markets, Inc.- Strategy and SWOT Report
- Wal-Mart Super center China: Consumer Profile
- Super Dragon Technology Co., Ltd. (9955) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Super Wind Project Pvt Ltd. - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Publix Super Markets, Inc. (PUSH) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- HESTA Super Fund - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Super Religare Laboratories Limited - Medical Equipment - Deals and Alliances Profile
- P.T. Lion Super Indo, LLC - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review