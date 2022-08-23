Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) shares over potential securities laws violations by Super Group (SGHC) Limited.



Investors who purchased shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) concerning whether a series of statements by Super Group (SGHC) Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Guernsey based Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator.



On May 25, 2022, Super Group (SGHC) Limited withdrew its fiscal 2022 guidance, which it had provided the prior month, stating that "[g]iven the volatility we've seen and known uncertainties, we're working on a reforecast for 2022 and should be able to provide an update about our expectations when we release second quarter results in August."



Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) declined from $11.09 per share on April 13, 2022, to as low as $3.90 per share on June 30, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.