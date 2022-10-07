Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Super Group (SGHC) Limited.



Investors who purchased shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Super Group (SGHC) Limited officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Guernsey based Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator.



Super Group (SGHC) Limited reported that its annual Total Revenueincreased from $908.01 million in 2020 to over $1.32 billion in 2021, and that its Net Income increased from $149.21 million in 2020 to $235.87 million in 2021.



On May 25, 2022, Super Group (SGHC) Limited withdrew its fiscal 2022 guidance, which it had provided the prior month, stating that "[g]iven the volatility we've seen and known uncertainties, we're working on a reforecast for 2022 and should be able to provide an update about our expectations when we release second quarter results in August."



Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) declined from $11.09 per share on April 13, 2022, to as low as $3.90 per share on June 30, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.