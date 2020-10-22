Super iLight Offers an LED Bulb with a Built-in Security Camera

Madrid, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- What is Super iLight?



Optimal home security requires the use of properly developed gadgets and security systems. However, the extensive cost of installing such systems can often be too much for most people to handle. But with the release of Super iLight, many homeowners have emboldened their security without having to worry about high costs.



Super iLight is a specially designed LED bulb that works as a security camera. The unique features of the bulb allow one to keep their home secured by having a camera constantly record footage. The bulb's camera features a panoramic fisheye to ensure that every bit of a room is being covered properly. In addition to this, it features a built-in motion sensor which delivers automatic alerts to one's mobile. Get An Exclusive Limited time Discount on Super iLight



With two-way audio, homeowners can communicate with parents, pets and children without any hassles. The quality of the recorded video is 1080p, and the unique panoramic fisheye allows for 360 degree footage. Additionally, the LED bulb comes alongside night vision to ensure that darkness never acts as a hindrance.



The many features of the Super iLight have made it a premier option for many homeowners as of late. Unlike the extensive costs involved in installing home security systems, Super iLight is available at highly discounted costs. Recently, the team behind these unique bulbs have even begun offering a special discounted offer. This promotional offer is available on limited units. As part of the offer, users are able to get over 50% off, as well as free shipping. The costs of the bulbs also goes down the more one orders them.



For these reasons, many customers have eagerly been getting their own set. With how effective and worthwhile the features of the Super iLight are, it is not surprising to see this sale cause such a buzz of excitement among many online buyers. Visit Official Super iLight Website Here



About Super iLight

Super iLight is a one-of-a-kind LED bulb that features an in-built camera. This camera has a panoramic fisheye that is able to securely record footage. With two-way audio, one can communicate with children and pets without worry. In addition to this, the camera features night vision and high definition footage quality. Super iLight is currently available at a reduced cost, alongside free shipping as part of a limited-time promotion. With limited units available, many internet buyers have been availing this discounted deal. For more information: https://rebrand.ly/superilight