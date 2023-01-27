Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- An investigation was announced on behalf of investors of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares over potential securities laws violations by Super Micro Computer, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) concerning whether a series of statements by Super Micro Computer, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Jose, CA based Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. On January 10, 2023, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report expressing "grave concerns about the accuracy of [Super Micro's] financial reporting and sustainability of its recent stock price performance." The report alleged, among other things, that the Company and its CEO "have a troubling history that recently resulted in delinquent filings, financial restatements, and a delisting of its shares."



Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) declined to $74.04 per share on January 11, 2023.



