Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Pernod Ricard SA (France), Red Brick Brewing Company (United States), The Edrington Group (United Kingdom), United Spirits Ltd. (India), William Grant & Sons (United Kingdom), Accolade Wines (Australia), Alko (Germany), Allagash Brewing Company (United States), Allied Blenders & Distillers (India), Arkellâ€™s Brewery (United Kingdom).



Super Premium Whiskey

The Super Premium Whiskey market represents a distinctive and high-end segment within the broader whiskey industry, characterized by the production and consumption of premium-quality, often rare and aged whiskies. This category is defined by its emphasis on craftsmanship, exceptional ingredients, and meticulous aging processes, resulting in spirits that offer a unique and refined drinking experience. Super Premium Whiskeys are typically associated with renowned distilleries that have earned a reputation for producing exceptional blends or single malt expressions. Consumers in this market segment often seek distinctive flavor profiles, premium packaging, and a sense of exclusivity. Limited edition releases, unique cask finishes, and premium packaging are common features that contribute to the allure of Super Premium Whiskeys.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (American, Irish, Scotch, Canadian, Others), Application (Bars, Clubs, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Special Stores, Retailers, Others), Source (Corn, Barley Malt, Rye, Wheat, Others)



Market Trends:

Adoption of Premium Whiskey

Introduction of Organic Whiskey



Opportunities:

High Disposable Income

Rising Dependency towards Innovative Organic Whiskey Product



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Premium and Super-Premium Whiskey Is Propelling Whiskey Sales in Emerging Regional Markets

Rising Demand for Single-Malt Scotch Options Is a Major Driver of Market Growth



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies:

On 11th November 2021, Amber Beverage Group (ABG) has announced the acquisition of Walsh Whiskey, an Irish whiskey company, for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition will take effect, with the current management and staff remaining in place.

On 4 August 2021, Molson Coors Beverage Company will release its first spirit, Five Trail, a blended American whiskey. The 95-proof ultra-premium beverage is created in collaboration with Kentucky's Bardstown Bourbon Co. and is a blend of Colorado single-malt whiskey made with Coors malts and three bourbons, cut to proof with Rocky Mountain water.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



