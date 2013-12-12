Super Saver Office Supply Announces Launch of eCommerce Website

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Super Saver Office Supply, an online retailer specializing in business machines and top-selling office equipment, announces the launch of their new eCommerce website. The new online store is designed to be more shopper friendly and introduces several new features that speeds time from browsing to buying.



“A lot has changed in the way people shop online over the years,” according to Scott Odom, owner of Super Saver Office Supply. “When online shopping was new, customer’s didn’t mind spending more time on a website looking for an item. Today, it’s all about speed and convenience. We knew we needed to make shopping from our site easier, as well as speed up the checkout process, so we make those a priority in our new design.”



The office supply company’s website now features a simplified navigation structure making it easier for shoppers to find the items they’re looking for such as cash registers and electronic time clocks - which are among the online store’s top sellers.



“With many of our customers buying by brand, we’ve grouped our products not by type, but by manufacturer name, allowing them to find the manufacturer’s product quickly and easily,” added Odom. “So if a customer came to our site to buy a FireKing fireproof filing cabinet, they don’t want to wade through hundreds of cabinets by other manufacturers, they simply click on FireKing and all the products are right there.”



Other new features to the site include redesigned section and item pages, a more intelligent engine that serves up related products the customer may want to add based on what is in their shopping cart and a streamlined checkout process that makes finalizing the purchase quicker and easier.



For more information on the products available at Super Saver Office Supply, and to check out their new website, visit SuperSaverOfficeSupply.com.