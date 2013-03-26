Super Target Hires Triangle Company for Flooring Project

Apex, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- It’s almost that time of year again when people began cleaning out their closets of unwanted clothing, remodeling in and outside of their homes, and touching up small fixtures.



Not only are people preparing for the busiest cleaning season, top retailers are seeking out local Triangle companies to assist with their annual cleaning.



Local flooring company, Triangle Carpet Specialists (TCS) of Apex, North Carolina has acquired a flooring contract from one of the top industry retailers in the United States. TCS has managed to negotiate with leading merchant Super Target, of 1201 Beaver Creek Commons Drive, in Apex, North Carolina.



TCS is a family owned Triangle carpet and hardwood flooring installation company that has provided its services to the local area for over 20 years. The company serves both residential and commercial customers. Their coverage area includes: Holly Springs, Apex, Chapel Hill, Cary, Durham, and Raleigh.



The owner of Triangle Carpet Specialists has expressed his gratitude and objectives for the project. “We [Triangle Carpet Specialists] are excited that such a large retailer in the United States are giving us [a local company] the opportunity to put our mastery skills to work.”



He also commented on the company’s objectives for the project. “We look forward to serving Target and ensuring this opportunity will be a project that will clarify our mission to continue helping our local Triangle community.”



About Triangle Carpet Specialists

