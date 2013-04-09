Superb, Affordable, and Ecofriendly Cleaning Services Made Possible by Classy Maids

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- For very busy individuals and families who don’t have time to clean their houses, Classy Maids are here to the rescue! They can make houses spotless and clean by using organic cleaning materials. Their house cleaning services are very affordable and $5.00 is given to a local charity for each service. Aside from having a clean house after the service, a local charity for needy people is also helped. It’s like hitting two birds with one stone!



Classy Maids revolutionize the current house cleaning service standards. They treat every service as a chance for their company to be known because of their excellent performance. Their certified cleaning team is composed of two people for faster and more efficient cleaning process. Classy Maids only use organic cleaning materials that are safe and included in the service price. They also have insurance against accidents and they guarantee 100% satisfaction. Because they are confident with the kind of cleaning services that they provide, if a customer is not satisfied, Classy Maids will simply refund their money. They have flat rate pricing and fast, easy online booking.



Classy Maids can definitely make every house look brand new. Their green cleaning services are very impressive. They are becoming increasingly popular because of the high and world class maid service that they provide. Classy Maids are very keen in every detail of the house. From cobweb removals up to cleaning ceiling fans, they can clean it in the most careful and tidy way. If the house owner has specific instructions in cleaning some parts of the house and other appliances, just let them know and they will follow every detail.



About Classy Maids

Classy Maids are an ecofriendly and fair trade cooperative that does their business themselves and their main goal is to leave a great impression to their customers about their excellent service. They communicate honestly, openly with no up sells or hidden fees. They are currently helping Island Harvest, Long Island’s largest hunger relief organization. Every service they provide will also help other people in need. Classy Maids is a Long Island, NY based company and also available now in Nassau County and parts of Suffolk County and continues to expand to other cities.



