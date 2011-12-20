SuperCasuals.com Now Offering Closeouts and Sale Items on Website

Geneva, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2011 -- Casual and work clothes website SuperCasuals.com has recently begun offering customers closeout and sale items on their website. The real world retail store-turned-online retailer carries several work and casual clothing brands like Carhartt, Timberland, Levis and Columbia, among others. Their closeout and sale items webpage features items for men, women and children, with prices up to 50 percent off typical retail costs.



“We know that the economy has seen a lot of good working people go through unbelievable financial hardships,” said Steve Fragnoli, co-owner of SuperCasuals.com. “That was one of the driving factors behind adding a closeout page to the website. We want all of our customers to be able to get what they need, especially if they work outside in harsh conditions. The closeouts page is just one of the ways we hope to make it affordable.”



According to the site, items listed on the SuperCasuals.com closeout and sales page may only be available in certain sizes and quantities. Once an order has been placed, they typically email customers to inform them about delivery or problems with product availability.



“The one thing we didn’t do was include no name brand products in the closeout section. In fact, we sell everything from Carhartt arctic bib overalls to Timberland boots at a significant discount. Because they’re brand name items, they can sell out quickly,” explained Fragnoli. “Once they’re gone, we don’t know when we can get them back in.”



To see the latest closeout and sale item inventory at SuperCasuals.com, visit their site.



Super Casuals is a family owned clothing store in the Geneva, New York, turned online retailer. They’ve been selling men’s and women’s brand name work clothes for upwards of 50 years, specializing in well-known names like Carhartt, Columbia, Levis, Dickies, Converse, Wolverine, Sorel, Kinco, and a variety of others. Besides retail sales, they also offer discounts on large volume orders. Visit Super Casuals at 52 Seneca Street in Geneva, New York, or give them a call, toll-free, at 1-800-535-1044.