SuperCheapSigns.com Launches Market Leading Pricing Structure

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- When selling a home, finding the right sign might not seem like a big deal. But in fact, the ‘For Sale’ sign is often the first thing people see when they look at a home. Whether selling a home or a car, it’s important to make a good first impression.



One online retailer makes good first impressions its primary goal. At SuperCheapSigns.com, visitors will find a selection of signs that are designed to attract attention for all the right reasons. And instead of just selling yard signs, SuperCheapSigns.com includes everything from street signs to spinner signs to life-sized cutout signs.



Although there are a number of pre-designed templates from which to choose, SuperCheapSigns.com also lets customers design their own signs and banners. These signs can display any slogan and are perfect for people trying to sell a home or a car. Some of the clients at SuperCheapSigns.com are even running political campaigns thanks to special political signs provided by the site.



There are three steps to the SuperCheapSigns.com buying process. Customers first choose the type of sign they like as well as the quantity they would like to purchase. The more signs customers order, the lower the price will be. After choosing the price level and quantity, customers move to the “Design” stage where they can pick a sign from a number of different templates.



Templates range from basic business signs to signs designed for franchises. There are also real estate signs, sandwich board signs, and more. After choosing the template, customers customize their sign using a fun editing tool. A spokesperson for SuperCheapSigns.com explained how the editing tool works:



“Our editing tool is a lot of fun to work with. We let customers add text, clipart, and all sorts of other features to their signs. They can change the sign color with a single click. The entire interface is designed to be easy-to-use, so even customers with no tech experience shouldn’t have any trouble designing a perfect sign.”



Meanwhile, those who don’t want to design their own custom sign can simply choose a pre-designed template, fill it with relevant text, and then work from there.



Included on the SuperCheapSigns.com website is a selection of major businesses with which the company currently works. Those businesses include popular brands like Domino’s Pizza, Subway, The Home Depot, and the Dish Network.



According to a spokesperson the low prices they offer sometimes raise suspicion:



“Unfortunately because our prices are so low sometimes people believe our offer is not genuine. However our prices are 100% genuine and free from any marketing slight of hand, they are permanently low. We engineered our whole process to give the lowest price possible. Unlike most sign retailers we manufacture our own signs so we have no middleman driving up costs, we also buy materials in bulk so we get huge economies of scale. We are also located in an area in the US that is both advantageous for shipping and has low commercial rates. Finally we sell via the internet which again reduces overheads. All of these factors contribute to our market leading price structure.”



About SuperCheapSigns.com

