New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- Supercomputers have a better and advanced level of technology owing to the latest technological advancements incorporated into them. They perform better compared to general computers. The performance measurement is done in floating points per second. They are extremely powerful and helpful in various activities, including engineering and scientific applications. Their cost is not much as it used to be in the 90s and more people are able to access it. During the forecast period, the global supercomputer market is expected to reach USD 13.06 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%.



Get a Sample Copy of this Report with TOC, Tables, Statistics, Charts & Company profiles @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2921



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



IBM Corporation, Cray Inc., Lenovo Inc., Sugon, Inspur, Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Atos SE, FUJITSU, and Penguin Computing, among others.



Market Drivers



The global supercomputer market is highly competitive owing to the services that it offers in various industries. Also, there are several factors affecting the rate of sales of the product in the global market. One such factor is the increasing demand for high processing power. Cloud technology and other major and recent advancements are propelling market growth across the globe. Governments are also encouraging the use of supercomputers to increase work efficiency. Moreover, more people are now equipped with the skills and education needed to operate these supercomputers in various fields, driving the market growth globally.



Regional Landscape



North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the core regions forecast to grow at significant rates in the coming years. Industrialization is giving the high number of market sales in these regions. Furthermore, the urbanization and the facilities for better transportation are boosting the market growth in these regions.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2921



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Supercomputer market on the basis of type, applications, end user, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Vector Processing Machines

Tightly Connected Cluster Computer

Commodity Cluster



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Biology Areas

Military and Defense Missions

Weather Forecasting and Climate Patterns

Scientific Research

Advance Database

Others (Smog Control System, Simulated Environment in Automobile, Financial Market Place, Airline Industry)



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Commercial Industries

Government Entities

Research Institutions



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Browse Complete Report "Supercomputer Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/supercomputer-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Supercomputer Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Supercomputer Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. High application in detection of Covid-19 virus antibodies



4.2.2.2. Increased adoption from commercial customers



4.2.2.3. Growing investment in research



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High initial setup cost



4.2.3.2. Large space for installation



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued…



Read More Reports:-



Bio Lubricants Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027



Flare Gas Recovery System Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027



Plasma Etch System Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027



Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027



Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.