SuperCondensing a File to Easily Migrate to QuickBooks Online

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2020 -- The target count in QuickBooks matters when importing files to QuickBooks Online.



A target is a detail line or item line in a transaction. An example of this is if you had an invoice with 10 lines that would take up 10 targets. In order to successfully import a QuickBooks desktop file, Enterprise, Premier or Pro to QuickBooks Online, the Desktop file must have less than 350,000 targets.



The target count in your data file can be found by opening your QuickBooks Desktop company file and accessing Product Information by pressing the F2 key on the keyboard. "The solution to this is the QuickBooks Condense or the QuickBooks SuperCondense. Condensing or SuperCondensing a file would get you well below the 35,000 mark, "E-Tech's John Rocha said. SuperCondense is an advanced version of the Condense feature available in QuickBooks.



QuickBooks Condense requires some transactions to be archived and turned into Journal Entries. Files with inventory require SuperCondense as a Condense would not bring about the desired results. "A SuperCondense would also be required if your data file does not condense normally or if you are using an International version of QuickBooks such as QuickBooks Canada or QuickBooks UK," Rocha said.



E-Tech's SuperCondense service produces higher responsiveness and faster performance, higher network stability, lesser susceptibility to data corruption issues, and more importantly, a reduced file size of up to 80 percent.



More service specifications for the QuickBooks SuperCondense service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk