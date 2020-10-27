SuperCondensing a QuickBooks Data File to Keep Item Lists Under the 14,500 Limit

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Because QuickBooks Pro and Premier are built upon a smaller version than Enterprise, there are some significant limitations when it comes to list size in Pro and Premier.



Two of these list limitations involve the "names", otherwise known as Employees, Customers, Vendors, and Other Names lists. Individually, each of these four lists is limited to 10,500 names. However, as if that isn't small enough, the combined limitation for all of these names is 14,500.



As the individual names list limitation or the combined names list limitation approaches, QuickBooks begins to take longer to record each new added name. This continues until the limit is reached and QuickBooks will simply no longer accept new entries.



The Items list in QuickBooks Pro and Premier also has a 14,500-entry limitation. Many less prominent lists in Pro and Premier have limitations of 10,000 names or fewer.



Many small businesses that start out with Pro or Premier move right along from year to year without any problems, until one day they no longer can enter list data. It might be their customers or jobs, their vendors or the combination of total names.



Solutions to keep the item list under 14,500 include merging items. Before items are merged, a backup of the file must be made. Condensing or SuperCondensing a data file: Condensing a data file will remove all transactions prior to the condense date and will remove list items to reduce the list size. Condensing does not work with company files that have inventory which may require a SuperCondense. A SuperCondense will not only bring down the size of a data file but also remove any unused lists from the file. With E-Tech's SuperCondense Service, QuickBooks users can bring down any file size so they can easily upgrade to QuickBooks Online.



E-Tech's SuperCondense service produces higher responsiveness and faster performance, higher network stability, lesser susceptibility to data corruption issues, while reducing file size up to 80 percent.



Full service specifications can be seen on the official company website at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



