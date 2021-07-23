SuperCondensing a QuickBooks File Boosts Performance, Brings About Stability and Stay Comfortably Under the 14,500 Name Limit for Pro and Premier

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2021 -- Data corruption, unbalanced Balance Sheet reports, slow performance and constant errors are just some of the effects of an overgrown file.



The QuickBooks SuperCondense significantly reduces the file size of a QuickBooks data file resulting in higher responsiveness and faster performance, higher network stability, less prone to data corruption issues and a significantly reduced file size.



Customers, vendors, items are also kept well beyond the 14,500 limit for Pro and Premier, and can convert large files to QuickBooks Online. It also allows for the upgrade to newer versions faster and easier. A Pro or Premiere file should not exceed 150Mb and an Enterprise file, 1GB. QuickBooks Repair Pro's SuperCondense service expels old data whereby the size of the file is decreased by as much as 80 percent. "The SuperCondense feature is an advanced version of the Condense feature in QuickBooks and has proven to have far more extensive results with both document size and the QuickBooks' pace," John Rocha of E-Tech said.



This is mainly because the condense operation condenses closed transactions into summary journal entries. If any list items are not used, they are deleted from QuickBooks. Currently, QuickBooks Online can only convert desktop data files under 350MB in size. With E-Tech's SuperCondense Service, QuickBooks users can bring down any file size so they can easily upgrade to QuickBooks Online.



SuperCondensing a QuickBooks file is said to boost performance, bring about stability, stay comfortably under the 14,500 name limit for Pro and Premier, convert to QuickBooks Online faster and easier.



The SuperCondense service has been used by hundreds of satisfied customers in US, Canada, and UK. Since QuickBooks does not have a condense feature in the Canadian and UK versions of QuickBooks. This service allows users to continue using their existing data files rather than create a new data file and lose history. Also, even though the US version of QuickBooks does have a condense feature, it does not work correctly with data files with Inventory or Advanced Inventory.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks SuperCondense Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



