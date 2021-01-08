SuperCondensing a QuickBooks File when It Won't Condense

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- QuickBooks built-in Condense Data Utility or Condense Repair Tool helps organize the Company data file, keeping it small and easily manageable.



The new Condense feature in QuickBooks 2019 can remove the audit trail that lessens the file size but keeps the detailed transactions intact unlike the traditional File Condense feature.



When trying to archive the data file, however, one might encounter a system error that interrupts the Condense process. A common error is one that says "QuickBooks Condense Repair: QuickBooks encountered a system error when trying to archive your data file. QuickBooks will not condense your data file."



Another common error is the QuickBooks Error 6105, also known as condense data error that mostly occurs when a company file is damaged. QuickBooks Error 80004005 indicates that a QuickBooks company file is damaged. This error is encountered when QuickBooks users try to condense their company file to archive their data to save space or for compressing the company file size.



The SuperCondense works as a safe and better alternative to reducing the size of a data file to almost 50 to 80 percent of the original file size. This is a process that will significantly reduce the file size of a QuickBooks data file resulting in higher responsiveness and faster performance, higher network stability, and less prone to data corruption issues. It also allows inactive customers, vendors, items to stay under the 14,500 limit for Pro or Premier and can convert large files to QuickBooks Online.



