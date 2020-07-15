SuperCondensing Its Way Back to Normalcy, Try E-Tech's SuperCondense Service for Large QuickBooks Files

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2020 -- Data corruption, unbalanced balance sheet reports, slow performance and constant errors are just some of the effects of an overgrown file.



The QuickBooks SuperCondense is a service that extensively reduces the file size of a QuickBooks data file, resulting in higher responsiveness and faster performance, higher network stability and lesser prone to data corruption issues.



It also keeps items under the 14,500 limit for Pro and Premier and can convert large files to QuickBooks Online.What Intuit says about size limits, is that a Pro or Premiere file should not exceed 150MB,while an Enterprise file cannot exceed 1GB.



E-Tech's SuperCondense service expels old data and reduces the size of the file by as much as 80 percent. "The SuperCondense feature is an advanced version of the Condense feature in QuickBooks and has proven to have far more extensive results with both document size and the QuickBooks' pace," E-Tech's Technical Services Manager John Rocha said.



Currently, QuickBooks Online can only convert desktop data files under 350MB in size. With E-Tech's SuperCondense service, QuickBooks' users find it easier to migrate files to QuickBooks Online.



For more information on the benefits of SuperCondense, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/