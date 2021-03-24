SuperCondensing QuickBooks Canada and UK to Fall Well Below the Target Count

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2021 -- Targets play a vital role when importing files to QuickBooks Online.



A target is a detail line or item line in a transaction. An example of a target would be an invoice with 10 lines, taking up 10 targets. In order to easily convert a QuickBooks desktop file from Enterprise, Premier or Pro to QuickBooks Online, the file must have less than 350,000 targets.



The QuickBooks SuperCondense technique brings down a file well below the 350,000 mark.



The target count can be checked by opening the QuickBooks Desktop company file and accessing Product Information by pressing the F2 key on the keyboard. QuickBooks will then display a window with the total target count.



The SuperCondense, to put it simply, is an advanced version of the Condense feature available in QuickBooks.



A SuperCondense will remove all closed transactions prior to the cut-off date to reduce the target count. Because files with inventory do not Condense, a SuperCondense would be required. A SuperCondense would also be necessary for international versions of QuickBooks such as QuickBooks Canada or UK.



E-Tech's SuperCondense has been used by hundreds of satisfied customers in the US, Canada, and UK who have praised the service for its adept results such as higher QuickBooks responsiveness and faster performance, stronger network stability, lesser susceptibility to data corruption issues, and reduced file sizes of up to 80 percent.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks SuperCondense Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



