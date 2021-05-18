SuperCondensing the Way Into QuickBooks Online

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- When importing files to QuickBooks Online, the number of targets contained in a file matter.



A target is a detail line or item line in a transaction. An invoice with 10 lines would take up to 10 targets. In order to successfully import a QuickBooks desktop file, Enterprise, Premier, or Pro to QuickBooks Online, the desktop file must have less than 350,000 targets.



The target count in a data file can be found by hitting the F2 button on the keyboard when opening the QuickBooks Desktop company file and accessing Product Information. "Condensing or SuperCondensing a file would get you well below the 35,000 mark,"E-Tech's John Rocha said. SuperCondense is an advanced version of the Condense feature available in QuickBooks.



"Condensing a file in QuickBooks 2019 reduces the overall file size and you get to keep all your data and details. Condensing a file in QuickBooks 2018 and earlier would require some transactions to be archived and turned into Journal Entries," he added.



Files with inventory would require a SuperCondense as a simple Condense would not bring about the desired results. "A SuperCondense would also be required if your data file does not condense normally or if you are using an international version of QuickBooks such as QuickBooks Canada or QuickBooks UK," Rocha said.



E-Tech's SuperCondense is a service that will produce higher responsiveness and faster performance, higher network stability, lesser susceptibility to data corruption issues, and more importantly, a reduced file size of up to 80 percent.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks SuperCondense Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/.



