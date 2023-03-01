Superconducting Wire Market Worth $1.7 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2023 -- According to a research report "Superconducting Wire Market by Type (Low-temperature Superconductor, Medium-temperature Superconductor, High-temperature Superconductor), End User (Energy, Medical, Transportation, Research), Sales Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global superconducting wire market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 1.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.



A superconducting wire is an electrical wire made of superconductive material to transfer charge with negligible resistance. Superconductivity is the property of certain materials to conduct electricity without energy loss when they are cooled below a critical temperature. The reduction in energy loss during conduction has led to the commercialization of superconducting wires. Factors such as growing demand for Superconductor-based magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Systems, rising implementation of superconducting wire over conventional wires, and expansion of offshore wind farms using superconducting technologies are driving the growth of the superconducting wire market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Superconducting Wire Market"



138 - Tables

49 - Figures

179 - Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=226116096



The High-temperature superconductor, by type, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the superconducting wire market has been split low-temperature superconductor, medium-temperature superconductor, and high-temperature superconductor. High-temperature superconductor is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Expansion of offshore wind farms using superconducting technologies is expected to drive the market for high-temperature superconductor segment



Direct segment, by sales channel , is expected to be largest segment during the forecast period



This report segments the superconducting wire market based on sales channel into two segments: direct, and indirect. Direct segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. As superconducting wire market is very niche market, most companies prefer a direct-to-consumer approach, which is expected to be the driving force for direct sales of superconducting wires.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the superconducting wire market



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing superconducting wire market during the forecast period. The increasing spending on energy and transportation infrastructure development in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific superconducting wire market.



Ask Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=226116096



Some of the major players in the superconducting wire market are Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Fujikura Ltd. (Japan), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Bruker (US), and American Superconductor (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com