SuperFastWeb.Com.Au Gain Attention for Their One Stop Shop Website Services

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- In the 90s, when the web was first taking off, web design was either an incredibly large expense or an incredibly lucrative business, depending on who you were talking to. Now there are more web designers than ever before, but it is still hard to find a designer with real skills who doesn’t charge an absolute fortune. Since a website is now an essential business expense, this is becoming a huge problem for small businesses.



One new business that is starting to make waves in this market is SuperFastWeb.Com.Au, an Australian web design company that is dedicated to charging a reasonable price for premium products. They have been steadily growing in reputation in the last two months for providing great websites to small businesses on tight budgets.



The designers who work for SuperFastWeb.Com.Au have a proven track record for creating profitable sites that look great but are also intuitive for the user. This is evident in the numerous positive testimonials that are on the site. Past clients speak with genuine passion about the excellent service that they have received.



The great testimonials are partly due to the fact that SuperFastWeb.Com.Au integrates the often convoluted procedure of setting up a website into one simple process. It’s easy for clients to arrange the website address, hosting and design through the site, whereas normally they would have to go through three separate companies.



The initial consultation process is quick and simple too, and clients can request a cheap web design quote directly on the site by filling in an extremely simple form. SuperFastWeb live up to their name by providing responses within 12 hours in most cases.



A spokesperson for the website said:



“It isn’t easy running a small business in this economy, and it’s even more difficult starting one. A well-designed web presence with great usability is an essential that few small businesses feel they can afford, especially when they are first getting started. However the lack of a great website is a handicap that can prevent a business from getting off the ground. It’s a painful financial dilemma that a lot of businesses face, and one that we wanted to solve. We believe that great web design doesn’t have to be incredibly expensive. Phenomenally profitable websites for small businesses can be created on a tight budget, and that is precisely what we do.”



