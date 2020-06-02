Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market Analytical Overview and Size(Value and Volume) by 2028

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- Global Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market: Overview



In 1890 Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen, a German physics professor, presented his lecture titled "Concerning a New Kind of Ray" and introduced X-ray and its application to vast domain of healthcare. In recent past, the medical industry has been welcoming new ways of treatment models for the treatment of cancer at an unprecedented rate. The major trends of the industry include growing pipeline of cancer-drug candidates, emergence of clinical trials, and abundance of clinical and real-world data.



Today superficial radiation therapy systems have gained massive popularity as a non-invasive and efficacious option for skin cancer treatment. Based on their seamless elimination of risks regarding post-surgery infections and other complications, superficial radiation therapy systems have proved their worth in cancer treatment. The factor is helping the market make rapid strides these days.



A report by TMR Research offers in-depth analysis of the global superficial radiation therapy system market enabling the readers to have a crystal clear image of its growth dynamics. The report enables the market stakeholders to have a better decision-making which can subsequently add to their profit quotient.



Global Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market: Notable Developments



Major players of global superficial radiation therapy system market are focusing on delivering systems that ensure outstanding accuracy. Consistent innovation has been the major focus area for the players to carve out their niche in the superficial radiation therapy system market. Moreover, the players are also involving themselves with various seminars, thereby encouraging the development of technologically-advanced superficial therapy radiation systems.



In 2018, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. installed latest SRT-100 system at Hillcrest Plastic Surgery located in Orlando, Florida. The system is dedicated to the treatment of keloid scars. As a result of this installation, the Hillcrest Plastic Surgery can now effectively treat the patients suffering from the skin scars.

On the other hand, the strategies such as mergers and acquisitions also hold a significant importance for incumbent players.



Global Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market: Key Drivers



Pipeline of Cancer Treatment Drugs to Shape the Demands



According to various studies, skin cancer remains the most common cases of cancer in various parts of the world, with more than 5 million cases every year in the U.S alone. This vast prevalence has propelled the demand for a robust pipeline for cancer treatments. As a result of growing preference of non-invasive procedures, the global market of superficial radiation therapy systems is likely to experience a consistent growth in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.



Artificial Intelligence to Drive More Opportunities



AI has been one of the most prominent buzzwords in almost every vibrant field, and radiotherapy has seen one of the most extensive applications of the technology. The development of AI over a period of time is likely to have great impact on the product development of superficial radiation therapy market. This shall also make way for the addition of various new features and attributes to current systems. Also, integration of AI with superficial radiation therapy system is likely to make profound influence treatment planning, automated image processing, and clinical support.



Global Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market: Regional Analysis



North America is expected to emerge as leading region of the superficial radiation therapy system market. The prominence of the region is the result of growing pipeline for various cancer treatments that demand for low dosage of radiation. Moreover, growing number of technological advancements are constantly focusing on energy efficiency of superficial radiation therapy systems. This is also a key factor responsible for the prominence of North America over other regions of global superficial radiation therapy system market.



The global superficial radiation therapy system market is segmented on the basis of:



Application

Basal Cell Carcinoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Keloid Scars

Psoriasis

Kaposi Sarcoma (Plaque Stage)

Bowen's Disease

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

Soft Tissue Metastases

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Dermatology Centers