SuperFunStuff Announces Faster Delivery Times for UK and International Orders

Blackpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Online inflatable toy retailer Super Fun Stuff recently upgraded their shipping service and now provides faster delivery for orders in the UK and overseas. In line with this, the company announced that they now ship inflatable toys anywhere in the world with the buyer’s postage charge automatically calculated at the checkout irrelevant of the location.



To expedite the delivery process, when a buyer orders inflatable animals, shipping prices are computed based on royal mail regulations and weight. As per the company regulations, the shipping cost of rubber ducks or other items are quoted at checkout.



Under this new system, Super Fun Stuff hopes to make delivery of inflatable instruments quicker. Once the orders are placed, the item is dispatched inside 24 hours after the order.



In their press release, Super Fun Stuff stated that UK customers will get the items within 2 days via first class post. Orders from other European countries arrive within 3 to 5 days after the order has been placed.



With regards to orders of toy weapons and other items worldwide, the delivery period is 7 to 10 days after dispatch. In addition to regular orders, Super Fun Stuff offers discounts on bulk orders, the totals added automatically.



To make matters more convenient, customers can pay via PayPal, debit or credit card. To provide full protection for the buyer, all the items are covered by a 30 day guarantee so the buyer can return party inflatables and other items or have it replaced within that time period.



About Super Fun Stuff

Super Fun Stuff is an online retailer that specializes in inflatable and novelty toys. Since the company was founded in 2008, the company has established a reputation for quality toys, balls, games and fancy dresses. For inquiries and other particulars, please visit the official website at http://superfunstuff.co.uk/



Contact Details:

Caitlin Parsons

Unit 9, Shorebury Point,

Evans Business Centre, Amy Johnson Way,

Blackpool Business Park, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY4 2RF, UK