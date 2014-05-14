Superhero Richlist Is the Focus of New and Entertaining Infographic on the Buddy Loans Website

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Buddy Loans, a professional guarantor loan company that is based in the UK, has just posted an infographic to their website that is both entertaining and educational. The infographic names the world’s richest Superheros and examines how and why they have earned a spot on the list.



The new Superhero richlist will appeal to anybody who has ever donned a Batman or Wonder Woman cape and ran around the house pretending to keep the world safe from crime. As the infographic points out, being a Superhero requires much more than incredible physical strength or an uncanny ability to defeat bad guys who are bent on destroying the Earth—it also takes a good deal of money. After all, all of those gadgets and costumes add up.



“You wouldn’t want to be out there protecting society and our way of life in just a pair of jeans and a t-shirt would you? No, you have to look the part,” the infographic notes.



For example, as the infographic points out, Batman is most certainly a very wealthy man. Bruce Wayne inherited his parents’ fortune after they were killed, and he went on to graduate from Yale Law School. As one of the richest men in Gotham City, he can afford to maintain his pristinely beautiful Batmobile as well as a well-appointed Batcave. Even the Joker noticed his nemesis’ collection of impressive crime-stopping devices, asking in one of the Batman movies, “Where does he get all those wonderful toys?”



Green Arrow is probably also doing quite well financially, the infographic notes. Like Batman, Green Arrow also inherited a substantial amount of money after his parents were killed. In this case, he inherited Queen Industries, which was founded by Green Arrow’s father. The company, which accumulated their wealth through the sale of munitions and weapons, now funds charities as well as Green Arrow’s crime fighting expenses.



Other superheros that made the list of the superwealthy include Black Panther and Iron Man. Super villains are also represented on the new infographic; for example, Superman’s arch enemy Lex Luthor is the wealthy former owner of the Daily Planet, and Dr. Doom is a polymath and scientific genius with an impressive bankroll.



About Buddy Loans

Buddy Loans is a professional guarantor loan company who are licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority. The company provides loans of between 500 and 7,500 pounds over a period of 12 to 60 months. For more information, please visit https://www.buddyloans.com/