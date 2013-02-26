Superheroes, Inc. Expands Character-Based Party Options

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Superheroes, Inc. now provides numerous options to make children’s birthday parties more entertaining. Established in 2002, the company has entertained more than 300,000 children.



The company specializes in parties for boys and girls. It can feature superhero characters for boys in addition to cowboys, pirates, wrestlers, and sports figures. Masks, capes, and other superhero items are available to make each party unique and fun for all.



For girls, the company also provides various princess party ideas incorporating well-known characters and general types such as fairies and cheerleaders which young girls often aspire to. Related party goods are provided also, including fairy wings, wands, and more.



Music and dance, army/spy, and other specialty characters are available. Superheroes, Inc. can provide one or two characters per party for time intervals of an hour, or 75 or 90 minutes. It can include photographs, party goods, and food with each package.



Additional services include face painting, movies, and green screen photography. The company recommends the ideal character for each party based on the child’s interests to keep kids entertained and mesmerized. Professional actors provide engaging performances along with interactive games and activities such as balloon animals, juggling routines, and dancing.



The format of each party can be tailored to a child’s interests and needs. In addition to providing children entertainers for kids’ parties, it also serves corporate events, concerts, office and Christmas parties, stage shows, and fair performances.



To find out the different options for a boys birthday party or a bash for a young girl in Sydney and surrounding communities, visit www.superheroes.com.au



About Superheroes, Inc.

Superheroes, Inc.

Kingsford, Sydney, Australia 2032

Owner: Andre Pech

Phone: 02 9326 4686

Email: info@superheroes.com.au