Superhydrophobic Coatings Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2027 : P2i International Ltd, Lotus Leaf, UltraTech

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Superhydrophobic coatings are coating materials that exhibit ultrahydrophobicity. These coatings are made from various composite materials, such as zinc oxide polystyrene, manganese oxide polystyrene, silica nano-coating, and others, which provide toughness, durability, and low surface energy to these coatings. They find widespread usage in various industries and manufacturing processes for their water-repellent, anti-corrosion, self-cleaning, and anti-microbial properties.



Market Drivers

The global superhydrophobic coatings market is poised to expand at a striking 5.7% CAGR to reach USD 13.0 million over the forecast duration (2020-2027). Superhydrophobic coatings find extensive usage in the consumer electronics segment for their superior hydrophobicity and self-cleaning and non-fogging properties. The escalating use of these coatings across the paints & coatings, automotive, healthcare, construction, textiles, and eyewear industries due to their distinctive characteristics is a major growth propeller for the market. The textiles and healthcare sectors are highly reliant on these coatings for their numerous benefits, such as stain resistance, waterproofness, high durability, adjustable water contact angles, anti-microbial power, and biocompatibility. Moreover, silica-based coatings have the highest market demand for their cost-effectiveness and high economic viability. Hence, such factors have proven highly conducive to the growth of this market.



To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3372



Key participants include P2i International Ltd, Lotus Leaf Inc., UltraTech International Inc., NEI Corporation, Hydrobead, NTT Advanced Technology, Aculon, United Protec, Pearl Nano, and DryWired, among



Regional Outlook

According to the report, North America stands out as the most dominant region in the global superhydrophobic coatings market, on account of the rising demand for high-end consumer electronics and wearable gadgets, the growing automotive, textiles, construction, and aviation industries, surging use in food packaging, and augmenting industrial uses of advanced paints & coatings. However, the Asia Pacific, led by India and China, is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the projected years.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Superhydrophobic Coatings market on the basis of Property, Raw Material, End-Use, and region:

Property Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

- Anti-Microbial

- Anti-Icing/Wetting

- Anti-Corrosion

- Others



Raw Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

- Carbon Nanotubes

- Silica Nanoparticles

- Graphene

- Others



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3372



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

- Electrical & Electronics

- Transportation & Allied Logistics

- Medical

- Optical

- Textiles & Leather

- Construction

- Others



The Regional Analysis Covers:

- North America (U.S., Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/superhydrophobic-coatings-market



Key Points Addressed in the Report:

- Market size and growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027

- Key drivers, restraints, opportunities, growth prospects, threats, and limitations

- Overview of key vendors and manufacturers

- Trending factors and emerging trends of the Digital Mining industry

- SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis

- Comprehensive regional and competitive analysis

- Detailed segmentation of the Digital Mining market



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any queries about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com