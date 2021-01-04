Superior Automotive Packaging Available with General Partition Company, Inc.

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- General Partition Company has a vast inventory of high-quality shipping container partitions and other automotive packaging available for purchase heading into the new year. As with any business decision, choosing the right packaging material is essential to the successful shipping and transportation of automotive parts and products. Business owners must consider the shipping distance, the size and density of the items, and whether any specific precautions must be taken to ensure the product reaches its final destination in good condition.



Most automotive manufacturers rely on premium chipboard, SBS, and corrugated partitions to fulfill their transportation needs. Chipboard dividers are perfect for small and lightweight parts, while corrugated dividers are utilized for heavy and bulky objects. Delicate items that need to be kept clean until installation can be safely contained in SBS partitions, which are water-resistant and FDA approved.



General Partition Inc. offers high-quality partitions for the following car parts:



- Headlights/bulbs

- Mirrors

- Circuit boards

- Handles

- Electrical switches

- Injection-molded plastic components

- And more



Every business owner should consider whether special precautions are necessary to ensure the automotive parts reach their final destination in the best condition possible. In some cases, it's possible to obtain automotive packaging that comes coated in chemicals, which will help the parts resist corrosion and other undesirable processes during transit.



General Partition Inc. is a leader in packaging solutions with over 50 years of experience designing and manufacturing a variety of partitions to fit their client's needs. Learn more about what to consider when choosing automotive packaging or browse their inventory of available box separators by visiting https://www.generalpartition.com/.



About General Partition Company, Inc.

General Partition Company, Inc. is a Bucks County, Pennsylvania-based organization providing durable and versatile box partitions for a wide variety of implementations. They manufacture partitions comprised of chipboard, corrugated cardboard and Solid Bleach Sulfite (SBS).



General Partition Company, Inc. also has services to assist businesses plan and engineer intelligent shipping solutions using their box partitions. Their delivery services have a reputation for being fast and reliable. They also accommodate special orders like unique labeling. Reach General Partition Company, Inc. by phone nationwide at 888-501-4685.



For more information, please visit: http://www.generalpartition.com/.