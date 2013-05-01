Superior Customer Service: Colonial Electric Receives 2013 EBSCO Research Best Pick Award

Annapolis, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Recognized for superior customer service, two years in a row and counting: Colonial Electric , which services homes and businesses throughout Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, is the recipient of the 2013 EBSCO Research Best Pick Award in the Electricians’ service category. Award recipients must maintain an “A” grade, based on more than 100 independent customer reviews.



Commenting on the method behind the company’s noteworthy success, Brandon Yost, Vice President of Service, said, “We are up-front and honest with [customers] in every aspect of our business. And, we also take pride in hiring and developing the right people [for] our team.



According to award sponsor BestPickReports.com, a Best Pick company is one that has been deemed to be exceptional with regard to its quality of work and customer service through [an] independent consumer satisfaction research process. In keeping with this standard, scores of online reviews demonstrate a loyal and satisfied Colonial Electric customer base:



Alex W. of Annapolis, Md., raves, “[Colonial Electric has the] best team in the business. These guys have the best, most sincere, helpful staff—an incredible crew of pros!”



Customer Joy Leah writes, “We use Colonial Electric regularly on new construction sites, but have also had the opportunity to use them in our offices … Their customer service is top- notch, and their [Baltimore electricians] are very thorough and knowledgeable.”



Google reviewer Jami writes, “Colonial Electric is a reliable, fast-acting and efficient contractor. They are professional in the office as well as on the jobsite … We work with them every chance we get!”



Chosen by invitation only, companies cannot buy Best Pick status.



Colonial Electric has been the recipient of the Best Pick award for two consecutive years. The company will be celebrating this newest recognition with a customer appreciation week. For a limited time, online customers will receive an exclusive 10-percent discount. Inquiries and service requests can be made at the following link: http://www.colonialelec.com/contact.php



For more information about Colonial Electric Maryland electricians, visit the company website.



About Colonial Electric Company, Inc.,

Colonial Electric Company, Inc., is proud to be a family owned business that takes pride in serving customers in the Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. area for over 39 years. Colonial Electric is the recipient of the 2012 Capital Readers Choice award and has been featured as a contractor on ABC’s hit television series Extreme Makeover Home Edition.



