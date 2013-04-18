Superior Impact Windows Introduces Impact Windows & Doors with Lifetime No-Leak Warranty

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- With an objective of providing superior services to the customers of West Palm Beach, Superior Impact Windows now introduces their Lifetime No-Leak Warranty on all impact windows and impact doors. The company has been serving residents for years and also enjoys partnerships with a number of contractors and construction companies, carrying out their construction projects throughout Florida. Now, all impact doors and windows of the company will come with Lifetime No-Leak Warranty, and residents will not need to change them for years.



The company maintains that their Impact Windows and Impact Doors West Palm Beach are made of highly durable material and a superior technology is used to manufacture these windows and doors to help create a protective shield, safeguarding the residents inside the building from storms, hurricanes and several other types of natural calamities. The newest technology and their specialization in dealing in impact doors and windows help protect homeowners and the residents from devastating hurricanes, like the recent sandy hurricane. Homeowners who are concerned about the safety of their loved ones would prefer installing Hurricane Windows West Palm Beach in their homes.



Click here to see the video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_o9lgA5BtzI



Superior Impact Windows enjoys specialty in installing all kinds of impact windows and doors, keeping in concern the architectural and aesthetical requirements of a building. One can find different types and designs of Impact Windows West Palm Beach, which can perfectly fit in the space to enhance the appeal of a building’s exterior as well as interiors.



According to the company, the objective of offering high quality impact Windows and Doors is to help protect the residents of Florida from the imminent threats of hurricanes. In the United States every year, hurricanes strike causing lots of damages to the properties and devastating human lives as well. By installing high impact doors, windows and shutters, homeowners can ensure a protection against the enormous wind pressure that hurricanes often create. For installation of high impact leak-proof doors and windows, one may check the website http://www.superiorimpactwindows.com/.



Superior Impact Windows offers High-end Impact Windows and Doors to the residents of Florida to help them protect from the devastating hurricanes that may strike them at any time. The company boasts to be a full service hurricane protection contractor, offering sales and installation of a range of impact windows and doors.



