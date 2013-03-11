Superior Labs Brings High Powered Raspberry Ketones Supplement to Amazon Online Marketplace

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Raspberry ketones were once found to affect the fat loss rate of rats when taken in very high doses. Since this study, the product has surfaced for human consumption as a dietary aid, with much anecdotal evidence attesting to its efficacy. Now, Superior Labs have brought their powerful Raspberry Ketone supplement into the market with the highest concentration per pill available, at 400mg and 2 pills per serving adding up to a powerful 800mg.



The product is being sold exclusively on the manufacturer’s Amazon marketplace along with their other products, and consists of a thirty day supply of the powerful tablets, R-Ketone200. The raspberry ketone contained is said to accelerate the body’s natural processing of stored fat, thereby helping people lose weight.



The pills are also one of the only 100% vegetarian pills on the market, using no bovine gelatin in their creation and also remaining free of dairy, gluten and other binding agents, making them ideal for vegetarians and those who suffer from allergies and food intolerances.



The container comprises 60 capsules, of which a user takes two a day for thirty days to galvanize their existing dietary regime, allowing the ketones to begin working on the fat already stored as opposed to that ingested. To celebrate its entry onto the market, there is a currently a discounted price as well as free shipping.



A spokesperson for Superior Labs explained, “We have some of the most rigorous research and developmental standards when it comes to testing our products and putting them on the market. Ours is one of the only supplement pills suitable for vegetarians and those with most common allergies, as well as being the strongest available on the market. The research showed that high concentrations of Raspberry Ketone were required for the supplement to take effect, so we made sure we had the highest concentration out there to ensure its effective for those investing their money in our product.”



Abouts Superior Labs

Superior Labs LLC specializes in bringing the highest quality nutritional supplements to the market. All of their products are made in facilities in the USA that are FDA certified and cGMP compliant. Their R-Ketone200 offers a powerful 800mg dosage and is also a 100% veggie capsule that contains no bovine beef gelatin, binders, fillers, dairy, gluten or other potentially harmful ingredients like magnesium stearate. They offer a 100% no questions asked money back guarantee on all our products. For more information, please visit: http://www.amazon.com/gp/browse.html?ie=UTF8&marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER&me=A2DERNDAUVPL9D