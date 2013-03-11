Superior Labs Launch LeanWorx Green Coffee Bean Extract for Those Looking to Make Lean Muscle Gain

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- The extract from green coffee beans has been found to accelerate metabolism in controlled lab conditions. Since this discovery, many pharmaceutical and supplement companies have rolled out green coffee bean extract pills for consumption in the general market as a weight loss aid. Superior Labs LLC have recently released their own version of green coffee extract, LeanWorx, which works with the supplement’s propensity to burn fat without perishing protein stores to help athletes and fitness enthusiasts make lean muscle gains.



LeanWorx is made with one hundred percent natural ingredients and is free from bovine gelatin, dairy, gluten and binding agents, making it suitable for those with common food allergies and for vegetarians. The LeanWorx formula packs a whopping 800mg per capsule with two capsules per serving, and is sold in a six week supply. This will help burn away fat both stored and ingested during a bulking regime to ensure only muscle and not fat is added.



The use of green coffee beans is important, and the extract is never cooked or treated in any way by the manufacturer, in order to preserve one of its key active ingredients, Chlorogenic acid.



A spokesperson for Superior Labs explained, “We are a diligent manufacturer and always take the utmost care to preserve the active ingredients in our products as that is what our customers are paying for. We aim to be as transparent as possible about the research that informs the supplements we produce so that individuals can make an informed purchasing decision based on how well they feel it will suit their needs. We are the first to roll out a green coffee bean extract specifically tailored to fitness enthusiasts, as we saw that the supplement could be effectively used to burn fat without having a damaging impact on muscle gain as a result.”



Superior Labs LLC specializes in bringing the highest quality nutritional supplements to the market. All of their products are made in facilities in the USA that are FDA certified, cGMP compliant. Their LeanWorx green coffee supplement offers a powerful 1600mg dosage (two 800mg capsules per serving) but also is a 100% veggie capsule that contains no bovine beef gelatin, binders, fillers, dairy, gluten or other potentially harmful ingredients like magnesium stearate.