Superior Mobile Restroom Services from Royal Restrooms

Savannah, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Royal Restrooms caters to the varied outdoor restroom needs for various events such as outdoor weddings, sporting events, home or office remodeling, film and music productions, corporate functions, disaster relief, holiday events, family gatherings and many more. They offer portable restrooms for the benefit of the guests at the events that are conducted outdoors. These restrooms are not just ordinary ones but luxury restrooms with comfortable amenities. They can be put anywhere irrespective of the power or water supply. Customers can rent them anywhere and everywhere regardless of the event or location.



These luxury restrooms can be customized as per the event or the customers’ requests. For events like weddings, these portable bathrooms can be decorated spaciously, add music and countertop mints, etc. Customers can also choose a Platinum model to give a classy touch. Royal Restrooms provides temporary facilities for stores, restaurants, homes or offices which are undergoing renovations. They also offer ADA compliant portable restrooms and shower trailers for all kinds of events. The company delivers these portable restrooms to anywhere in the United States within 24 hours as they have 47 branches all across the country.



Customers can choose these mobile trailers according to the events such as single or two stall trailers for small events and three or more stall trailers for huge events. Portable showers and mobile restrooms are extremely important for day long events that continue for a day or two such as weddings or festivals. Guests are more likely to stay longer at such events and offering comfortable restrooms to them will do justice to being a great event host. The restrooms are extremely hygienic and well maintained with air conditioning, flushing toilets, sinks with running water, toiletries, lights, interior and exterior lighting, flowers and mints, rugs, etc. Other features in luxury portable showers are On Demand hot water, vanities, stylish décor, premium paper products, private shower stalls, etc.



To know more about royal restrooms or book a mobile restroom trailer visit website http://www.royalrestrooms.com



About Royal Restrooms

Royal Restrooms, www.royalrestrooms.com based at Savannah, Georgia was founded by David Sauers in 2004. The company provides luxury portable restrooms to events and picks them up. These mobile restrooms are ideal for outdoor events such as weddings, black tie events, office renovations, private events conducted away from the town, etc.



Media Contact

David Sauers – Royal Restrooms

Address: PO Box 13605, Savannah, GA 31416

Phone: 800-969-7434

Email: david@royalrestrooms.com

Website: http://www.royalrestrooms.com