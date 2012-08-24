Superior Papers Offers 20% Discount This Education Season in UK, Adds Host of Free Features

Cannington, Perth -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- This education season, Superiorpapers.com has announced a 20% discount and an array of free features for students of the UK. The website has also introduced 24/7 support. Students in the UK are gearing up for their next year in school which is to begin shortly. In line with the expectation of growing demand, Superior papers have announced a 20% discount on their current prices and a gamut of free features to promote their brand.



"Essays are one of the most common assignments given to students at the start of the term. Actually, essay writing is quite easy as it usually consists of opinion of the author. It is not structured as stringently as, say, a research paper or a dissertation. However, having said that, it does not mean that writing essays should be taken for granted. To this end Superior papers present affordable and expert solutions." says Sophie Howells, media representative of Superiorpapers.com.



When asked why students buy essay papers, she said “There are many reasons why one could prefer buying an expert writer’s services – a leading one being able to devote their time more judiciously i.e. focus on harder subjects." A survey conducted by the students of Northampton University shows that at least 35% of the students use an essay writing service like uk.superiorpapers.com to meet their due dates. This is expected to increase to over 42% this academic year.”



The website promises excellent quality as the essays are written by writers with Masters Degrees or with PhD's. The site promises to ensure on time delivery even as soon as 6 hours from the time of order placement. The website has also announced various new discounts for its custom term papers. Superior Papers hopes to dominate at least 65% of the market this year with its early offers and customer support service, reported Ms Howells.



To avail 20% discount use the coupon code Discount20. The discount is applicable for all services – including custom essays, research papers, coursework, term papers and dissertations.



About superior Papers Inc

Superiorpapers.com operates from Somerset and have offices across US, UK and Australia. The company has been a forerunner in the custom essay writing business for nearly a decade. They are popular among students for their discretion, privacy policy and round the clock support.



If you’d like more information about this topic, or to schedule a meeting an interview with founders of http://www.superiorpapers.com, please contact Sophie Howells via email at

SophieHowells@superiorpapers.com.