Superior Peptides' Black Friday Deals Got an Early Start

East Sheung Wan, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Superior Peptides, an online retailer of research peptides and research chemicals is offering up to 50 percent off on Research Peptides as part of Black Friday Promotions. These deals are a great way for customers to buy product at low prices.



Year after year, a number of online retailers offer huge discounts on special occasions and holidays. Black Friday promotions and deals are the special attraction for buyers and the occasion comes in the month of November and last till the end of the month. Buyers can get many exciting offers and huge discounts on a number of products.



Superior Peptides is also celebrating the month of November and bringing big offers for customers. The company offers 50 percent OFF on Research Peptides and 40 percent OFF on Research Chemicals.



When contacted, Jack, an industry expert said, “I think this is the biggest offer on Research chemicals and Peptides. Superior Peptides would really get the attention of many customers. Researchers always look for deals so that they can save enough money on products.” He further added, “Black Friday deals have been very popular among both sellers and buyers. There are very few researchers that do not take advantage of these deals.”



Research chemicals are used by scientists in laboratories for medical or scientific reasons. These chemicals are only used in laboratory research and are not intended for human or veterinary use. They are created in modern and automatic synthesizers and managed and observed by computers and systems. The peptides are stored in a confirmed database so that the sequences are correct.



Superior Peptides provides Peptides that are analyzed by LC and MS and only the best fractions are selected as final product. The company has been active in retailing of the chemicals for many years and all products are USA made.



About Superior Peptides

Superior Peptides is an online retailer of research peptides and research chemicals. All products are USA made.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Jack H.

Email: info@superiorpeptides.com

Website: http://www.superiorpeptides.com

Address: Room 15A 15/F Hillier Commercial Centre, 65-67 Bonham Strand, East Sheung Wan, Hong Kong