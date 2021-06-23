Superior Responsiveness and Faster Performance of Data Files Is Possible with QuickBooks' SuperCondense

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2021 -- Files over the 300 MB size cause sluggish performance, and this can be seen while processing payments or generating reports.



Because QuickBooks holds such a vast database of financial information, files are bound to grow larger in size especially if they are more than 5 to 10 years old. Intuit recommends size limits for a Pro or Premiere file to not exceed 150Mb and an Enterprise file, 1GB.



Large files can also bring about frequent crashes, loss of data and difficulties in creating backups. "Data corruption, Unbalanced Balance Sheet reports, slow performance and constant errors are just some of the other effects of an overgrown file," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



E-Tech's SuperCondense service expels old data, reducing the size of the file by as much as 80 percent. "The SuperCondense feature is an advanced version of the Condense feature in QuickBooks and has proven to have far more extensive results with both document size and the QuickBooks' pace," Rocha said.



Reducing the file size provokes superior responsiveness and faster performance, network stability and little to none of data corruption issues. It also keeps customers, vendors and items well below the 14,500 limit for Pro and Premier, making it easier to convert to QuickBooks Online.



