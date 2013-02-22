Superior Siding: Tight Line Exteriors Wins 2013 James Hardie Best Overall Transformation Award

Marietta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Beauty on the side: Per announcement today, Tight Line Exteriors is named winner of the “Best Overall Transformation” award in the 2013 James Hardie Contractor Summit Photo Contest. The three-day high-profile summit, hosted by James Hardie, a global leader in fiber cement technology and building products, was held in Dallas, Texas, in late January. The event drew more than 200 companies from 30 states. Georgia-based Tight Line Exteriors was chosen among 75 submissions nationwide.



“At the heart of every re-side project is the opportunity to transform a home from old to new, tired to beautiful, or ordinary to extraordinary. Our partners at Tight Line Exteriors embraced this opportunity and truly transformed this home in an amazing way,” said Marc Setty, Repair and Remodel marketing manager for James Hardie Building Products.



According to Tight Line Exteriors company founder Terry Taylor, the scope of the project included the installation of new replacement windows by Simonton, new gutter guards by Lief Sentry, new roofing by Owens Corning, and, “Of course, new James Hardie siding.” The residential re-siding project took more than a month to complete and significantly improved the home’s exterior, taking it from a drab, outdated gray siding to modern siding with warm, inviting tones.



The contract work for which the company won the “Best Overall Transformation” award was completed for Marietta, Ga., homeowner Brenda B. Following completion of the project, Brenda confesses that the neighborhood where she lives has been buzzing with chatter. Commenting on the outcome of the project, she states, “I am really, really happy ... We have had numerous neighbors come by and ask: Who did the work? We are very happy to pass Tight Line’s name on to other [homeowners] in the area.”



Pictures of the award-wining project are available for viewing on the Tight Line Exteriors company website (http://sidingandwindowsatlanta.com/).



