Superior Tank and Energy Offers Oil Tank Removal in Philadelphia and the Surrounding Areas

Superior Tank and Energy is currently scheduling appointments for oil tank removal across Philadelphia and the surrounding areas throughout the new year. As the leading provider tank repairs, installations, and soil remediation in NJ, their team has recently advised on the benefits that oil tank removal can offer homeowners in 2020.



Many old underground oil tanks are made out of steel, which means that they will corrode and rust over time. The average lifespan of these containers is approximately 20 years. After this time, water starts to seep inside the tanks and causes leakages into the surrounding soil. Once a tank begins leaking, the surrounding area quickly becomes polluted. The severity of this type of pollution can be so significant that it can cost homeowners thousands of dollars to remediate.



Some homeowners think that abandoning their underground oil tanks will prevent a leak. The opposite is true because this increases the chance of an undetected leak occurring beneath the containers. The team at Superior Tank and Energy advise complete oil tank removal from a property; this helps to prevent any pollution and to prevent the need for any remediation services. Oil tank removal allows homeowners to convert to natural gas, which is a more environmentally friendly and cleaner source of energy.



Depending on their town of residence, it may or may not be a requirement to remove an underground oil tank. However, keeping a container in a state of abandonment can substantially reduce the resale value of a property. Since underground oil tanks have been a controversial topic in recent years, many buyers will not purchase a property until they are satisfied that a container has been professionally removed.



About Superior Tank & Energy

Superior Tank & Energy has been a family-owned and operated company that brings over 40 years of experience to the industry. The company specializes in oil tank installation, removals, and repairs. The company has skilled workers as well as extensive construction and heating experience needed to handle every job. Superior Tank & Energy serves all of Southeastern, PA and most areas of New Jersey. The company is located in Croydon, PA.