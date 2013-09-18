Superior Tank & Energy Announces Services for Soil Remediation in Philadelphia and New Jersey This Fall

Croydon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Superior Tank & Energy is pleased to announce that they will be offering services for soil remediation for Philadelphia and New Jersey residents for the upcoming fall season. Those interested in hiring Superior Tank & Energy for their professional soil remediation services can contact the company today for complimentary advice and a free estimate. Part of the soil remediation services include determining if there is a leak in the tank. If there is, the company will follow through with a thorough inspection of the tank and surrounding soil. The inspection includes taking a soil sample for approval and then disposing of the contaminated soils. The soil samples will be taken to a lab to be analyzed, where it will then be confirmed if the soil is clean. Superior Tank & Energy utilizes cutting-edge equipment that will keep the site safe and free of contaminants.



When it comes to leaky tanks or soil remediation, sometimes emergency services are necessary. That is why Superior Tank & Energy is there for their customers, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Emergencies come in the most inopportune time, but when they arrive, Superior Tank & energy will be available to handle any situation. In the past, customers have relied on Superior Tank & Energy for emergency situations such as oil tank leaks inside basements, fuel spills on the highway and underground tank installation for NJ and PA residents.



Customers can bet on having qualified professionals show up to their door, as all Superior Tank & Energy employees have 40 hours of Haz Mat training under their belt, giving them the best experience to handle any type of situation. Other tank installation companies may leave customers hanging until the next day, or the next week, but with Superior Tank & Energy, customers will always receive an immediate response and prompt service.



About Superior Tank & Energy

Superior Tank & Energy has been a family-owned and operated company that brings over 40 years of experience to the industry. The company specializes in oil tank installation, removals and repairs. The company has the skilled workers and extensive construction and heating experience need to handle every job, from the smallest to the largest. Superior Tank & Energy serves all of Southeastern, PA and most areas of New Jersey. The company is located in Croydon, PA.



For more information, please call 1-800-TANKS-4-LESS or visit http://www.superiortankandenergy.com/.