Superior Tank & Energy Announces Tank Installation in PA & NJ for Fall Season

Croydon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Superior Tank & Energy is pleased to announce that they are now offering services for tank installation in PA & NJ for the upcoming fall season. Residents living in Southeastern Pennsylvania and most areas of New Jersey can replace their old oil tank with a new one. Superior Tank & Energy also services many businesses around these areas as well. All tank installation services are performed by highly-trained and certified technicians. They have the knowledge and experience to install a new tank under tight deadlines. There will be no waiting around until the winter season to have a new tank installed. Call Superior Tank & Energy today to get the high-quality products when they are needed most. Professional tank installation technicians will show up to the site for a consultation before beginning the project.



There are various tank sizes, coatings, and configurations available from Superior Tank & Energy. Due to the fact that each different home or business has different heating needs, the company has every model available in stock. Customers can choose the tank they need and a crew from Superior Tank & Energy will have it delivered and installed quickly. The extensive list of products and fast service makes Superior Tank & Energy the company to turn to for tank installation in NJ and PA.



Superior Tank & Energy performs above ground, exterior, skid tank, and underground tank installation services. No matter which tank installation service a customer chooses, crew members of Superior Tank & Energy is committed to making the customer fully satisfied. The fall season is one of the busiest times of year and it is vital to a home or business that the tank is working properly. Customers can choose to have their current oil tank repaired or they can choose to have a new tank unit installed. To find the best solution or to inquire about pricing of services, please call 1-800-TANKS-4-LESS.



About Superior Tank & Energy

Superior Tank & Energy has been a family-owned and operated company that brings over 40 years of experience to the industry. The company specializes in oil tank installation, removals and repairs. The company has the skilled workers and extensive construction and heating experience need to handle every job, from the smallest to the largest. Superior Tank & Energy serves all of Southeastern, PA and most areas of New Jersey. The company is located in Croydon, PA.



For more information, please call 1-800-TANKS-4-LESS or visit http://www.superiortankandenergy.com/.