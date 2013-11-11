Superior Tank & Energy Announces Tank Removal Services for PA and NJ This November

Croydon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Superior Tank & Energy is pleased to announce the continuation of their tank removal services for PA and NJ throughout the month of November. The company offers tank removal for NJ and PA homes and businesses. They will send an experienced team of technicians to any home or business and perform the job, no matter how complex the situation is. Part of the company’s tank removal services include above ground tank and underground tank removal. Homeowners or business owners can feel free to visit the website or contact the company for a free estimate. A crew will come out to the property and assess the tank situation before deciding on a price.



Above ground tank removal services include the removal of tanks that are located outside, or inside the garage, basement or crawlspace areas of the home or business. One of the main parts of tank removal is figuring out how to do it safely. Superior Tank & Energy is able to perform safe tank removal services because they send a crew out to the customer’s home or business and determine the appropriate measures that need to be taken. This also requires applying for local permits if they are needed and scheduling a date of completion for when customers can expect their tank to be removed and have one installed if they need a new one.



Superior Tank & Energy also offers underground tank removal in PA and NJ as well. After ten years or so, it makes sense to have an underground storage tank replaced with a new one. This is due to conditions of the soil and the condition of the tanks. When tanks are left in place too long, they are at risk to contaminate the property, which could cost more money to clean up than to have the tank removed before the trouble begins in the first place. People interested in tank removal services can call 1-800-TANKS-4-LESS.



About Superior Tank & Energy

Superior Tank & Energy has been a family-owned and operated company that brings over 40 years of experience to the industry. The company specializes in oil tank installation, removals and repairs. The company has the skilled workers and extensive construction and heating experience need to handle every job, from the smallest to the largest. Superior Tank & Energy serves all of Southeastern, PA and most areas of New Jersey. The company is located in Croydon, PA.



For more information, please call 1-800-TANKS-4-LESS or visit http://www.superiortankandenergy.com/.