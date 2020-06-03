Superior Tank & Energy Explains the Benefits of Soil Remediation

Croydon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- Soil contamination, or soil pollution, happens when human-made chemicals infiltrate soil's natural environment. It is commonly caused by industrial and agricultural activity or improper waste disposal methods. Pesticides and heavy metals are some of the most frequently reported substances found in polluted soil. If not dealt with properly, contaminated soil can prevent plant growth and cause harm to human health. For homeowners who are dealing with soil that may be polluted, Superior Tank & Energy explains the benefits of professional soil remediation.



Soil remediation is the process of removing pollutants from soil to protect individuals and the environment. One of the apparent benefits of soil remediation is that eliminating harmful substances from the soil can help prevent illness from exposure to these chemicals. Heavy metals and pesticides can cause serious health problems in humans. Any produce grown in contaminated soil may also pose a health risk upon consumption. Lead poisoning can cause abdominal pain, headaches, and memory loss in adults. It can also seriously affect brain development in children. Soil remediation can help property owners identify and remove harmful chemicals like lead from their soil and prevent the health problems associated with exposure to these contaminants.



In addition to individual health, remediating soil can benefit the environment as a whole. When soil is too contaminated to use, it is often disposed of in landfills. Cleaning soil with remediation means it can be diverted away from landfills and reused for more traditional purposes. This process can conserve valuable landfill space as well as create more clean soil to be safely used by the general population.



Soil contamination is a serious issue that can be difficult to detect without professional resources. Partnering with a reliable soil remediation service allows homeowners to easily identify harmful contaminants that may be present and adequately clean the soil. Please visit Superior Tank & Energy to learn more about soil testing and remediation.



