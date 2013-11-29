Superior Tank & Energy Now Offering Complimentary Estimates on Oil Tank Services

Croydon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Superior Tank & Energy is pleased to announce they are now offering free estimates on all oil tank services. Customers interested in a free service estimate can visit the company website and fill out the request form. After the form is completed and submitted, a company representative will respond with an estimate. Unlike other companies that make people feel pressured to hire them after submitting an estimate form, Superior Tank & Energy wants people to know that there are no obligations to hire them. As part of their responsive customer service process, the estimate form allows their technicians to be informed on the services needed. For more information, please call 215-458-7500.



Residents and business owners of Southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey rely on Superior Tank & Energy for oil tank replacement and installation services. The professional company employs trained technicians who understand how to remove and replace an oil tank safely and successfully.



Even though many residents and business owners schedule oil tank replacement services routinely, some wait until their oil tank ages and begins to leak onto their property. When oil tanks leak, pollutants can leak into the ground, contaminating the soil and groundwater underneath. If residents and business owners are noticing these signs, they should contact Superior Tank & Energy immediately before their tanks become even more corroded.



By working together, Superior Tank & Energy technicians successfully complete tank removal and installation services for their customers. They will collaborate with residential and commercial property owners to figure out the best solutions and perform each job in an efficient manner. Those experiencing an oil tank emergency, such as a spill or leak, can contact the company any time of day for 24/7 emergency services. A representative will be on-call throughout the day for an immediate response.



About Superior Tank & Energy

Superior Tank & Energy has been a family-owned and operated company that brings over 40 years of experience to the industry. The company specializes in oil tank installation, removals and repairs. The company has the skilled workers and extensive construction and heating experience need to handle every job, from the smallest to the largest. Superior Tank & Energy serves all of Southeastern, PA and most areas of New Jersey. The company is located in Croydon, PA.



For more information, please call 1-800-TANKS-4-LESS or visit http://www.superiortankandenergy.com/.