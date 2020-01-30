Superior Tank & Energy Provides Commercial Snow Removal Services to the Greater Philadelphia Area

Croydon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Superior Tank & Energy has proudly served communities throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey for more than 40 years. While they are primarily known for their underground tank removal and installation services, Superior Tank & Energy also offers businesses in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County top-rated snow removal services, which include both commercial plowing and salting sidewalks.



When plowing a snow-covered lot, Superior Tank & Energy starts when the snow on the ground reaches a point known as "trigger" depth, which usually falls between one and two inches. They will plow any drive lanes and parking lanes that they can access during business hours, and if snow is falling continually and accumulating throughout the day, they will make additional runs with the plow as needed, day or night. Once snowfall has ceased, a complete curb-to-curb plow will be executed — and they go the extra mile to try and ensure that plowed snow isn't piled up around parked vehicles.



Superior Tank & Energy is also a leading authority when it comes to commercial sidewalk snow removal services in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County. They can plow and salt any commercial sidewalk, following the same "trigger depth" rule when performing sidewalk services. They do everything they can to efficiently keep sidewalks clear during continuous snowfall, and once snowfall is complete, they perform a final clearing and salting to keep the issue from getting worse as snow melts and refreezes into ice chunks.



To learn more about Superior Tank & Energy, or to schedule commercial snow removal services in the Greater Philadelphia Area, visit https://www.superiortankandenergy.com today for additional details.



About Superior Tank & Energy

Superior Tank & Energy has been a family-owned and operated company that brings over 40 years of experience to the industry. The company specializes in oil tank installation, removals, and repairs. The company has skilled workers as well as extensive construction and heating experience needed to handle every job. Superior Tank & Energy serves all of Southeastern, PA and most areas of New Jersey. The company is located in Croydon, PA.