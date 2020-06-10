Superior Tank & Energy Provides Underground Oil Tank Installations This Summer

Croydon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- No matter if they need to replace an old oil tank or add a new oil tank to their property that doesn't have one, property owners know that they can count on Superior Tank & Energy to provide comprehensive underground tank replacements and installations. Superior Tank & Energy prides themselves on their ability to provide an oil tank solution for every individual homeowner's unique needs.



An underground tank installation can be the ideal solution for homeowners who don't like the look of an oil tank or who don't have room on their property for an above ground tank. Superior Tank & Energy's underground tanks are available in a variety of sizes, ranging from 275 gallons to 10,000 gallons. Superior Tank & Energy's tanks are all factory tested to ensure that they remain leak-free, and the company offers optional fiberglass coating to increase the longevity of the tank. Their tanks are also installed with vent alarms to prevent overfilling, offering a safe and convenient solution for homeowners with a limited amount of space on their property. In addition to underground tanks, Superior Tank & Energy also offers a range of above ground solutions as well.



Homeowners who believe that they need a new oil tank installation on their property are encouraged to schedule their appointment with Superior Tank & Energy as soon as possible by calling 215-596-4792. Their team can also be found online at https://www.superiortankandenergy.com/, where interested parties can learn more about their currently available products, specials, and services.



About Superior Tank & Energy

Superior Tank & Energy has been a family-owned and operated company that brings over 40 years of experience to the industry. The company specializes in oil tank installation, removals, and repairs. The company has skilled workers as well as extensive construction and heating experience needed to handle every job. Superior Tank & Energy serves all of Southeastern, PA, and most areas of New Jersey. The company is located in Croydon, PA.