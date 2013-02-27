Supermodel to Defend Ms. United Nations Title

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Erin Morgart, world renowned supermodel and last year's 2012 Ms. United Nations, returns to the competition this summer to defend her title.



Erin Morgart is the previous winner of Mrs. Galaxy Virginia 2012 and current holder of Ms. United Nations USA 2013. Her hard work ethic has contributed to her degrees from Harvard Medical School and the Citadel, and she is currently working towards her PhD. Erin has taken her modeling career to supermodel status, while being a certified personal trainer and proud member of MENSA.



The Ms. United Nations final competition will be held on July 6th in Cancun, Mexico. It is a world wide competition. Erin will return to compete in Mexico to attain the title as Ms. United Nations Worldwide 2013. For more information or booking information, visit erinjmorgart.com.



Media Contact

Name: Shannon Rose

Company: Eclectic Media Productions

Email: Info@mediaproductions.tv

Phone: (347) 92-STARS or (347) 927-8277