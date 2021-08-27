Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Washington, DC based Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. does not have significant operations.



On October 20, 2020, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 35,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit.



On March 25, 2021, it was announced that residential real estate solutions provider Offerpad has entered into a merger agreement with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. The business combination values Offerpad at a post-transaction equity value of approximately $3.0 billion.



Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE: SPNV) declined from $12.40 per share on February 19, 2021, to $9.83 per share on April 20, 2021.



