Superstar Transportation Aims to Remove Stress from Car Shipping with 3 Easy Steps

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Moving across the country isn’t easy. Leaving friends and family members behind is hard enough, but the financial cost of moving can be even more painful. And unfortunately in this economy, moving across the country is the only choice many people have.



Superstar Transportation knows how stressful moving can be. For that reason, the company makes it a key goal to take stress out of the moving process. With over 20 years of experience in the auto shipping industry, Superstar Transportation promises to transport vehicles from coast to coast without a scratch.



This seems like it would be a basic promise for an auto transportation company to make. But unfortunately, today’s auto transport companies rarely seem to care about customers beyond the paycheck. As a Superstar Transportation spokesperson explains, the company aims to provide a personal level of service that is superior to the service offered by competitors:



“One part of taking the stress out of the moving process is greeting customers with a smile at every step of the way. Our company is dedicated to friendly customer service and a painless transportation process. Our simple three step nationwide car shipping is designed to make customers feel at ease about shipping a prized possession across the country. Put simply, we want customers to stop worrying about how their vehicle will arrive and simply relax knowing that it will arrive safely and on time.”



At Superstar Transportation, the three steps involved with transporting a vehicle across the country include:



-Calling Superstar Transportation for a free quote

-Watching Superstar Transportation pick up the vehicle

-Waiting for Superstar Transportation’s safe and professional vehicle drop off on-time



These three easy steps can take vehicles anywhere in the continental United States. Superstar Transportation is proud to ship from coast-to-coast.



At the SuperstarTransportation.com website, visitors can learn everything they need to know about auto shipping. The website features informative editorial content about insurance, shipping methods, auto transport industry myths, and a number of other interesting pieces of information about car shipping in the United States.



Once ready to inquire about the price of car delivery, visitors can fill out the free no obligations shipping quote form to discover exactly how much the journey will cost. From there, a Superstar Transportation salesperson will walk customers through the rest of the way.



About Superstar Transportation

Superstar Transportation is a vehicle delivery company that aims to offer safe, professional, and stress-free levels of service. The company can ship vehicles anywhere in the continental United States and uses a simple three step process to ensure the process is as stress-free as possible for vehicle owners. For more information, please visit: http://superstartransportation.com