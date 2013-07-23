Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2020 market report to its offering

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2020



Summary



Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2020 gives detailed information on the transmission and distribution SCADA market, focusing on China, US, UK, Italy, Brazil, India and Saudi Arabia . The report covers all the seven countries for the SCADA market. Drivers, restraints, revenue forecast, segmentation of revenue by component and installation, market share analysis and regulations are covered at the country level. The regulations covered in the report pertain primarily to the smart grid regulations for each of the countries.



Scope



- The report provides detailed analysis of the SCADA market in different countries.

- Its scope includes the global market and China, US, UK, Italy, Brazil, India and Saudi Arabia.

- Historical (20062012) and forecasted data (20132020) on the market revenues.

- Segmentation of market revenues into hardware, software and services.

- Also provided segmentation of market revenues on the basis of new installations and retrofits.

- SCADA market drivers, restraints and key regulations for these countries.

- Competitive Landscape of the market players for all the countries.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision-making based on historic and forecast data for SCADA market revenues.

- Develop strategies based on the various market developments, government plans related to the SCADA industry.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues based on the understanding of the market movements of the major competitors in the SCADA market.

- Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127731/supervisory-control-and-data-acquisition-scada-for-power-transmission-and-distribution-td-global-market-size-competitive-landscape-and-forecasts-to-2020.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###