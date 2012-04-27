Supplement Market in the US 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2012 -- The Supplement market in the US is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is that supplements can be used as a cost-effective alternative to a regular diet. The Supplement market in the US has also been witnessing preference for supplements among athletes. However, unavailability of quality raw materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Supplement Market in the US 2011–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Supplement market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Abbott Laboratories Inc., NBTY Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64991/supplement-market-in-the-us-2011-2015.html