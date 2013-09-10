Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Supplement Market in the US 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Supplement market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.65 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the aging population. The Supplement market in the US has also been witnessing the increasing use of weight-loss supplements. However, lack of product innovation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Supplement Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Supplement market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Abbott Laboratories Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., NBTY Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., and Perrigo Co.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Arizona Nutritional Supplements Inc., Atrium Innovations Inc., BASF SE, Bayer Healthcare AG, Bio-Engineered Supplements and Nutrition Inc., CytoSport Inc., Delavau LLC, Glanbia plc, Herbalife International, International Vitamin Corp., Iovate Health Sciences Inc., Metagenics Inc., Nestl S.A., Nordic Naturals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Schiff Nutrition Group Inc., and VitaQuest International LLC.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., NBTY Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., and Perrigo Co.; Arizona Nutritional Supplements Inc., Atrium Innovations Inc., BASF SE, Bayer Healthcare AG, Bio-Engineered Supplements and Nutrition Inc., CytoSport Inc., Delavau LLC, Glanbia plc, Herbalife International, International Vitamin Corp., Iovate Health Sciences Inc., Metagenics Inc., Nestl S.A., Nordic Naturals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Schiff Nutrition Group Inc., and VitaQuest International LLC.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/141091/supplement-market-in-the-us-2012-2016.html